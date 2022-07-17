Spain ready for 'toughest game' against England as Germany click into gear

JORGE VILDA BELIEVES his side face arguably the toughest test of the tournament when they take on England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Spain edged out Denmark 1-0 in their final Group B match to set up a meeting with the hosts in Brighton on Wednesday.

The Spanish went into the game needing only a draw to progress to the last eight in second place behind Germany and controlled the contest before Marta Cardona sealed victory with a late headed winner.

Spain dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge at the Brentford Community Stadium, but boss Vilda is confident his team will be up for the challenge of taking on England.

“I think the quarter-final against England could be the toughest game in the Euros given the level England are playing at,” he said.

“They are the host nation and they have the fans behind them, but that motivates us, we are a team that likes a challenge.”

Elsewhere, Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg praised Alexandra Popp and a “very solid” performance from the team after they wrapped up their group games with a 3-0 victory over Finland in Milton Keynes.

The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal at Stadium MK before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne’s header.

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Source: Daniela Porcelli

Germany skipper Popp then notched her third goal of the tournament with a 48th-minute header, and substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a strike just after the hour mark.

Germany’s last-eight tie sees them take on Austria – the runners-up behind England in Group A – in Brentford on Thursday.

Of the upcoming match, Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We are really look forward to this match. It won’t be an easy one at all – it’s a quarter-final at the Euros, and Austria are deservedly there.

“We are a small favourite (to win against Austria) but we have to fulfil that.

“There are a lot of great teams still in the race, quite a few difficult opponents. England, Spain (who play each other in another quarter-final), Germany, Austria – some great matches there.”