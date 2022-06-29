All 31 Euro 2022 games to be shown live on RTÉ

RTÉ Sport presenters Marie Crowe and Jacqui Hurley at the launch of RTÉ Sport's coverage of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 with Lía O'Neill (7), Quinn Murphy (8), Sofia Mooney (8), Emily McCabe (9), Rhea McGlynn (8) and Molly McGlynn (9) of the FAI Summer School.

RTÉ SPORT HAS today announced that it was broadcast every game from Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 in a first for Irish primetime television.

The tournament, hosted by England, kicks off next Wednesday, 8 July, with the opening game of 31 the Lionesses’ first group clash against Austria in Old Trafford.

They’re joined in Group A by major tournament debutants Northern Ireland and Norway. Germany, Denmark, Spain and Finland make up Group B, while holders Netherlands are pitted against Sweden, Portugal — replacing Russia — and Switzerland in Group C. France, Belgium, Italy and Iceland are in Group D, as the Republic of Ireland watch on from afar.

Vera Pauw’s side are yet to reach a major tournament, but are in a favourable position with two games remaining in the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Pauw, Louise Quinn and Lisa Fallon were today unveiled as RTÉ pundits for the tournament, with Jacqui Hurley, Peter Collins, Clare MacNamara and Marie Crowe confirmed as presenters.

Stephanie Roche, Niamh Fahey, Áine O’Gorman, Karen Duggan, Megan Campbell and Chloe Mustaki are among the other internationals who will appear as expert panellists, as well as former players Richie Sadlier and Kevin Doyle.

27 matches will be live and exclusive on RTÉ 2, with four simultaneous group games on the RTÉ News Channel and the RTÉ Player.

Speaking at the launch of the national broadcaster’s coverage today over Zoom, RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett said:

“We’re obviously delighted to be doing the Euros. We’re doing all 31 games. It’s a further indication of our commitment to women’s sport.

“Remember that the World Cup in 2019 was effectively the Crossing of the Rubicon moment for the coverage of women’s sport, particularly women’s tournaments. We had Sonia and Katie before that, among others. That was the one big global event that really changed the landscape with regard to the coverage for women’s sport.

“In terms of that tournament, seven of the eight quarter-finalists came from Europe, the exception obviously being the winners, the US, but it shows you the strength and depth of European women’s soccer.

“We see the growth there in terms of the Champions League final, the crowd that Sweden got last night, and we see the continuing and growing support for Vera, Louise and the rest of the Republic of Ireland set-up as they bid to qualify for the World Cup. And congratulations to them off the back of a brilliant away win this week – not only the manner in which it was achieved, but also the nature of how it came about.”

The tournament runs until Sunday, 31 July.