Uefa tell fans to disregard Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures an hour after publishing them

Fans who booked flights when Ireland’s fixture list was published now face an anxious wait.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 10:53 PM
Gianluca Zambrotta conducts the Euro 2024 qualifier draw in Frankfurt earlier today.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Gianluca Zambrotta conducts the Euro 2024 qualifier draw in Frankfurt earlier today.
Gianluca Zambrotta conducts the Euro 2024 qualifier draw in Frankfurt earlier today.
Image: DPA/PA Images

IRISH FANS FACE an anxious wait to see if the flights they booked to Euro 2024 qualifiers remain relevant as Uefa withdrew the fixture list just over an hour after issuing them. 

The draw for the qualifiers was made in Frankfurt earlier today, with Ireland drawn in Group B with Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar. Uefa published the fixtures and dates for Ireland’s games just after 7pm on Sunday evening, but then told the FAI an hour later to disregard the fixtures as they had discovered an error in the fixture calendar. Uefa did not specify that the error applies to the group involving Ireland. 

“We have noticed an issue with the calendar and we ask you to DISREGARD the fixture list that was sent out”, read Uefa’s message. “A new version will be issued as soon as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

The FAI’s advice now is that the fixture list is subject to change. 

Scotland – drawn in Group A with Spain – and Wales, who are alongside Croatia in Group D, were also told by Uefa to disregard their fixtures. 

The fiasco means a nervy wait for Irish fans who were quick to book flights to away venues as soon as the fixture list was first published. Under the now-disregarded schedule, Ireland were due to open the group at home to France in March, before a June double-header away to Greece and at home to Gibraltar. September was supposed to bring an away game to France and a home clash with Netherlands, while the dates in October were reserved for a home game with Greece and then a trip to October, before the group was to conclude away to the Dutch in November. 

Gavin Cooney
