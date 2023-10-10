Uefa confirm that Ireland will co-host Euro 2028 with the United Kingdom

IRELAND WILL CO-HOST the 2028 European Championships with the UK, Uefa has confirmed.

The UK/Irish team presented their bid to Uefa’s Executive Committee at their headquarters in Nyon this morning, at which the European governing body ratified the bid.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin took to a stage in Nyon to formally announce the success of the Irish/UK bid.

Games will be played in 10 different grounds across the five associations: the Aviva Stadium in Dublin; a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast; Hampden Park in Glasgow; the Principality Stadium in Cardiff; and Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park, Etihad Stadium, and Everton’s new, as-yet-unfinished stadium by the Liverpool docks. Dublin will host six games at the tournament: four group games, a last-16 tie, and a quarter-final.

The number and means of allocating qualifying slots to co-hosts has yet to be confirmed.

The FAI say the tournament can become a catalyst for sustained government investment in facilities across the country, with Ireland guaranteed €6.2 million of a €51 million legacy fund, which will be funnelled into the development of the game here.

Uefa also confirmed that Euro 2032 will be co-hosted by Italy and Turkey.