Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Malahide-based Euro T20 Slam pushed back again

‘Even if it takes until the third time of asking, we still very much believe,’ Cricket Ireland’s Warren Deutrom said of the luckless project.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 602 Views No Comments
File photo of Malahide.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo of Malahide.
File photo of Malahide.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE EURO T20 Slam cricket tournament has been postponed for the second year running due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced today

With matches to be staged entirely in Malahide between six franchises named for cities from Ireland (Belfast Titans and Dublin Chiefs), Scotland and the Netherlands was originally due to start in 2019 but was postponed shortly before its start date.

Twenty20 stars including New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi had all been lined up to play.

Organisers said talks in recent weeks had given a “glimmer of hope” that the competition could be launched this year. But they said today that “continued uncertainty around the impacts of Covid-19 on international travel, quarantine requirements and the status of fan attendance at matches has scuppered plans for the current season”.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said: “The Slam Board reluctantly reached the conclusion that the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and compromises being made to the original objectives did not make it a viable start in 2020.”

He stressed the continuing commitment to the competition.

“Even if it takes until the third time of asking, we still very much believe in the viability, purpose and interest in a European T20 franchise concept, and will continue to do our best to bring it to fruition,” he said.

AFP

