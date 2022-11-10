Kroos stunner helps Madrid cut gap on Barca, Kean fires Juve into top four at outraged Verona

TONI KROOS SCORED an impressive volley as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 2-1 to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points on Thursday.

In the last league match before the break for the Qatar World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were playing catch-up on their bitter rivals, who beat Osasuna on Tuesday.

The match threatened to turn ugly at times, with Cadiz repeatedly fouling Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, but Madrid got the points they needed thanks to Eder Militao’s header and then Kroos’s stunning strike.

Lucas Perez pulled one back for Cadiz in the final stages, ensuring second-place Madrid have not kept a clean sheet at home in La Liga this season and have conceded in seven consecutive league matches.

Madrid were without striker Karim Benzema after he was unable to train on Wednesday, but he has been included in France’s World Cup squad.

Without the Ballon d’Or winner, Madrid lacked sheen in attack, and perhaps some minds had started to turn to the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Pacha Espino’s long-range strike clipped the top of the crossbar for the visitors, but they had few chances of note before Madrid opened the scoring.

Militao headed home Kroos’s cross in the 40th minute, doing well to stay fractionally onside and escape any defensive attention after a corner was partially cleared.

The second half meandered until Kroos brought fans to their feet with a special strike after 70 minutes, volleying home from outside the area after a cross deflected into his path.

The third should have arrived soon after but Luka Modric missed a sitter with the goal gaping after Vinicius cut the ball back in the box.

Barely able to believe he had missed, the Santiago Bernabeu chanted Modric’s name. After so many years of immaculate service, the veteran Croatian midfielder could be forgiven this time.

Thibaut Courtois spilled a shot he should have dealt with better and Perez rammed home to give Cadiz hope in the final stages.

Espino might have levelled for the visitors, 19th, in the 93rd minute but headed over from close range as Madrid held out.

Earlier, Valencia beat Real Betis 3-0, with Andre Almeida scoring an excellent free-kick at a rainy Mestalla and Hugo Guillamon adding the second from the penalty spot.

Justin Kluivert netted the third in stoppage time to round off an impressive win for the hosts, who climb to 10th.

Betis, who finished with 10 men after Edgar Gonzalez was dismissed, could have moved third with a win but instead sit sixth.

Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 at home against Celta Vigo.

Elsewhere, Moise Kean shot Juventus into the Serie A top four with the winner in Thursday’s 1-0 victory at rock-bottom Verona, who were fuming after being denied what they saw as a clear penalty.

Italy international Kean struck his second league goal of the season just after the hour in a scrappy match at the Stadio Bentegodi to extend his team’s league winning run to five matches.

Kean en route to scoring tonight. Source: Ettore Griffoni

Massimiliano Allegri’s job had been up for discussion after a series of embarrassing results at home and in Europe but they are in the Champions League positions.

“It certainly wasn’t a great performance… the boys knew what the right attitude was for the match and that’s good,” said Allegri to Sky.

Juve haven’t conceded a goal in their winning streak and are 10 points behind league leaders Napoli.

They also only trail champions AC Milan and Lazio, who beat Monza 1-0 in the day’s late match and travel to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, by just two points.

Lazio are second on goal difference thanks to a first Serie A goal in the 69th minute from 17-year-old Luka Romero, who roofed the winner at the Stadio Olimpico on the rebound after Michele Di Gregorio fumbled Pedro’s shot.

Allegri’s injury-ravaged Juve were missing Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie and recent returnee Federico Chiesa and will be without Alex Sandro on Sunday after he was sent off in stoppage time for taking out Kevin Lasagna as the striker bore down on goal.

“Thankfully, Alex took one for the team, otherwise we might be talking about a different result,” added Allegri.

Verona stay bottom of the division following their ninth straight defeat and already look destined for relegation to Serie B.

But coach Salvatore Bocchetti was dumbfounded that his team were denied both two potential second-half penalties, in particular the first for a Danilo handball.

The ball struck Danilo’s outstretched hand but was not given as it was decided the Brazilian couldn’t react to a deflection from Pawel Dawidowicz from close range.

“I don’t like to talk about referees, but… we really are just dumbfounded,” Verona coach Salvatore Bocchetti told DAZN.

“It’s clear that they’re really hurting our season. It’s madness not to give a penalty when his arm is out like that.”

The decision so enraged Verona that the club’s Twitter account simply posted an image of Danilo touching the ball with his hand, with no comment.

Verona were also denied a spot-kick with five minutes remaining following a VAR check, after Di Bello had originally blown his whistle for a foul on Simone Verdi by Leonardo Bonucci.

They are five points behind Spezia, who sit just outside the relegation zone and travel to Verona on Sunday.

