Villa won four from six to qualify for the last 16 as Group E winners. Joe Giddens/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Europa Conference League draw

Aston Villa pitted against Ajax in last 16, Robbie Keane's Tel Aviv to face Olympiakos

Ajax will host Villa in Amsterdam on 7 March before the return leg a week later.
25 minutes ago

ASTON VILLA HAVE been drawn to face four-time European champions Ajax in the Europa Conference League last 16 next month.

Ajax, who edged out Bodo/Glimt in extra time in the knock-out play-off round on Thursday, will host the first leg in Amsterdam on 7 March before the return game in Birmingham seven days later.

Aston Villa, the 1982 European champions, are playing in continental competition for the first time since 2010 this season and sit fourth in the Premier League.

Their manager Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times as a head coach.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, coached by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane, will face Olympiakos of Greece.

Europa Conference League – last 16

  • Servette (SUI) v Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
  • Ajax (NED) v Aston Villa (ENG)
  • Molde (NOR) v Club Brugge (BEL)
  • Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) v Fenerbahce (TUR)
  • Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v PAOK (GRE)
  • Sturm Graz (AUT) v Lille (FRA)
  • Maccabi Haifa (ISR) v Fiorentina (ITA)
  • Olympiakos (GRE) v Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR)

First legs to be played on 7 March, second legs to be played on 14 March

