This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shakhtar hammer Basel to reach Europa League semi-finals

The Ukrainian side will face Italian giants Inter Milan in Monday’s semi-final.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 10:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,330 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5173440
Dodo celebrates his side's fourth goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Dodo celebrates his side's fourth goal.
Dodo celebrates his side's fourth goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images

SHAKHTAR DONETSK STORMED through to the Europa League semi-finals with an impressive 4-1 win over FC Basel.

The result never looked in doubt for Shakhtar in Gelsenkirchen from the moment they took the lead in the second minute.

The Ukrainian side will face Italian giants Inter Milan in Monday’s semi-final.

Junior Moraes headed home from a Marlos cross to give his side an early lead and Shakhtar continued to dominate and soon doubled their advantage, with Taison’s shot deflecting past goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic and into the back of the net in the 22nd minute.

Alan Patrick expertly converted a penalty for his side’s third in the 75th minute, striking the ball into the roof of the net.

Shakhtar had the game sealed and stretched their advantage when Dodo added a fourth in the 88th minute, firing the ball in from the right.

Basel struggled to make their mark on the game, but managed to score a consolation goal, with former Norwich striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel tapping the ball in from close range.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie