Europa League draw: Man United reunited with Real Sociedad and Arsenal to face PSV

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been paired with Real Sociedad and Arsenal with PSV Eindhoven in the group stage of this season’s Europa League.
The draw was completed in Istanbul this afternoon, with United paired with Spanish side Sociedad in Group E, whom they beat in the knockout stages of the 2020/21 campaign. United will also face a lengthy trip to Sheriff Tiraspol of Transnistria, who beat Real Madrid in the group stages of last season’s Champions League. Their group is completed by Cypriot side Omonia, who are coached by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are in Group A and will face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven, Norway’s Bodo/Glimt – in the Europa League group stage for the very fist time – and FC Zurich.
Ludogorets, who knocked Shamrock Rovers out of the Champions League qualifiers, have been drawn with Conference League champions Roma, while Ferencvaros, another of Rovers’ European conquerors, are in Group H with Crvena Zvezda, Monaco, and Trabzonspor.
Dates and kick-off times have yet to be confirmed by Uefa, but the games will take place in a quashed timescale to allow for the Qatar World Cup.
The final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on 31 May.
2022/23 Europa League draw
Group A
- Arsenal
- PSV
- Bodo/Glimt
- Zurich
Group B
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Rennes
- Fenerbahce
- AEK Larnaca
Group C
- Roma
- Ludogorets
- Betis
- HJK Helsinki
Group D
- Braga
- Malmo
- Union Berlin
- Union St-Gilloise
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
Group E
- Manchester United
- Real Sociedad
- Sheriff
- Omonoia
Group F
- Lazio
- Feyenoord
- Midtjylland
- Sturm Graz
Group G
- Olympiacos
- Qarabag
- Freiburg
- Nantes
Group H
- Crvena Zvezda
- Monaco
- Ferencvaros
- Trabzonspor
2022/23 Europa League dates
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
COMMENTS (2)