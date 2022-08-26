Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 26 August 2022
Advertisement

Europa League draw: Man United reunited with Real Sociedad and Arsenal to face PSV

United have also been handed a tricky, lengthy trip to Sheriff Tiraspol.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 26 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,507 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5850053
Zoltan Gera, conducting the Europa League draw, reads out the name of Manchester United.
Image: Emrah Gurel
Zoltan Gera, conducting the Europa League draw, reads out the name of Manchester United.
Zoltan Gera, conducting the Europa League draw, reads out the name of Manchester United.
Image: Emrah Gurel

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been paired with Real Sociedad and Arsenal with PSV Eindhoven in the group stage of this season’s Europa League. 

The draw was completed in Istanbul this afternoon, with United paired with Spanish side Sociedad in Group E, whom they beat in the knockout stages of the 2020/21 campaign. United will also face a lengthy trip to Sheriff Tiraspol of Transnistria, who beat Real Madrid in the group stages of last season’s Champions League. Their group is completed by Cypriot side Omonia, who are coached by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon. 

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in Group A and will face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven, Norway’s Bodo/Glimt – in the Europa League group stage for the very fist time – and FC Zurich. 

Ludogorets, who knocked Shamrock Rovers out of the Champions League qualifiers, have been drawn with Conference League champions Roma, while Ferencvaros, another of Rovers’ European conquerors, are in Group H with Crvena Zvezda, Monaco, and Trabzonspor. 

Dates and kick-off times have yet to be confirmed by Uefa, but the games will take place in a quashed timescale to allow for the Qatar World Cup.  

The final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on 31 May. 

2022/23 Europa League draw

Group A 

  • Arsenal 
  • PSV 
  • Bodo/Glimt 
  • Zurich

Group B 

  • Dynamo Kyiv
  • Rennes
  • Fenerbahce 
  • AEK Larnaca

Group C

  • Roma 
  • Ludogorets 
  • Betis 
  • HJK Helsinki

Group D 

  • Braga 
  • Malmo 
  • Union Berlin 
  • Union St-Gilloise

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Group E 

  • Manchester United 
  • Real Sociedad
  • Sheriff 
  • Omonoia 

Group F 

  • Lazio 
  • Feyenoord 
  • Midtjylland 
  • Sturm Graz

Group G 

  • Olympiacos 
  • Qarabag 
  • Freiburg 
  • Nantes 

Group H 

  • Crvena Zvezda 
  • Monaco 
  • Ferencvaros 
  • Trabzonspor 

2022/23 Europa League dates 

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie