Europa League draw: Man United reunited with Real Sociedad and Arsenal to face PSV

Zoltan Gera, conducting the Europa League draw, reads out the name of Manchester United.

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been paired with Real Sociedad and Arsenal with PSV Eindhoven in the group stage of this season’s Europa League.

The draw was completed in Istanbul this afternoon, with United paired with Spanish side Sociedad in Group E, whom they beat in the knockout stages of the 2020/21 campaign. United will also face a lengthy trip to Sheriff Tiraspol of Transnistria, who beat Real Madrid in the group stages of last season’s Champions League. Their group is completed by Cypriot side Omonia, who are coached by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in Group A and will face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven, Norway’s Bodo/Glimt – in the Europa League group stage for the very fist time – and FC Zurich.

Ludogorets, who knocked Shamrock Rovers out of the Champions League qualifiers, have been drawn with Conference League champions Roma, while Ferencvaros, another of Rovers’ European conquerors, are in Group H with Crvena Zvezda, Monaco, and Trabzonspor.

Dates and kick-off times have yet to be confirmed by Uefa, but the games will take place in a quashed timescale to allow for the Qatar World Cup.

The final will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on 31 May.

2022/23 Europa League draw

Group A

Arsenal

PSV

Bodo/Glimt

Zurich

Group B

Dynamo Kyiv

Rennes

Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca

Group C

Roma

Ludogorets

Betis

HJK Helsinki

Group D

Braga

Malmo

Union Berlin

Union St-Gilloise

Group E

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

Sheriff

Omonoia

Group F

Lazio

Feyenoord

Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

Group G

Olympiacos

Qarabag

Freiburg

Nantes

Group H

Crvena Zvezda

Monaco

Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor

2022/23 Europa League dates

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022