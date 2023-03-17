Manchester United draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side, champions in 2017, were pitted against the record title holders in this afternoon’s draw.

Meanwhile, Juventus will meet Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise will go head-to-head, and Feyenoord and AS Roma are also set to do battle.

United are the only remaining Premier League side in the competition after Arsenal were knocked out by Sporting after a penalty shootout last night.

The draw — which was completely open — took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, this afternoon.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for 13 and 20 April, with the semi-finals to be played on 11 and 18 May. Budapest’s Puskás Aréna is due to host the final on 31 May.

West Ham will learn their Uefa Conference League fate when the draw takes place at 1pm Irish time.

Europa League Quarter-Final Draw

Manchester United v Sevilla

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord v AS Roma

Europa League Semi-Final Draw

Juventus/Sporting Lisbon v Manchester United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise.

More to follow…