Chelsea set for trip to Ukraine as Arsenal paired with Rennes in Europa League last-16 draw

Arsenal overcame BATE to reach the Europa League round of 16.

ARSENAL WILL FACE French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Chelsea were paired with Dynamo Kiev in Friday’s draw.

Both Premier League clubs will be at home in the first leg on Thursday, 7 March, with the return matches scheduled for 14 March.

Among the other ties, former European Cup finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were drawn against Inter Milan.

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League made on Friday:

Chelsea (ENG) v Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Inter (ITA)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Benfica (POR)

Napoli (ITA) v Salzburg (AUT)

Valencia (ESP) v FC Krasnodar (RUS)

Sevilla (ESP) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Arsenal (ENG) v Rennes (FRA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) v Villarreal (ESP)

- First legs to be played on 7 March, second legs on 14 March.

