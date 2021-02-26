BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ibrahimovic set for Old Trafford return as Man United draw Milan in Europa League last 16

Tottenham will face Dinamo Zagreb, while Arsenal are once again paired with Olympiakos in Europe.

By Gavan Casey Friday 26 Feb 2021, 12:46 PM
The Swedish striker is set to square off with several former team-mates in the next round.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been drawn against scudetto-chasing AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League, a tie which is set to see former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic return to Old Trafford in its first leg on 11 March and welcome his former team-mates to the San Siro a week later.

There’s a familiar look, too, about Arsenal’s opponents in the next round: they’ll face regular European opponents Olympiakos, while their North London rivals Tottenham have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers will face Leicester City’s conquerors from Thursday night, Slavia Prague, in the round of 16.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers will all play away in their first legs before hosting their opponents on 18 March.

Europa League Last 16 draw (ties to be played on 11 March and 18 March)

  • Ajax v Young Boys
  • Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal
  • Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Olympiakos v Arsenal
  • Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester United v AC Milan
  • Slavia Prague v Rangers
  • Granada v Molde

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

