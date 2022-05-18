Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Eintracht Frankfurt edge Rangers on penalties to claim Europa League glory in Seville

Match-winner Rafael Borré had equalised in normal time after Joe Aribo gave the Scottish Premiership side a second-half lead.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 May 2022, 11:04 PM
38 minutes ago 6,615 Views 23 Comments
Rafael Borré celebrates his decisive penalty.
Image: Pablo Garcia
GLASGOW RANGERS’ FAIRYTALE European run ended in devastation as German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt edged out Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side 5-4 on a penalty shootout.

This evening’s energy-sapping final in Seville finished 1-1 after extra-time, Colombian Rafael Borré levelling with just over 20 minutes remaining after Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive error to give the Scottish Premiership runners-up a second-half lead.

It was Borré who finished off a shootout clinic for the Germans, slamming his decisive spotter into the top left-hand corner after Aaron Ramsey had earlier been denied by Kevin Trapp.

