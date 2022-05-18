Eintracht Frankfurt edge Rangers on penalties to claim Europa League glory in Seville

GLASGOW RANGERS’ FAIRYTALE European run ended in devastation as German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt edged out Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side 5-4 on a penalty shootout.

This evening’s energy-sapping final in Seville finished 1-1 after extra-time, Colombian Rafael Borré levelling with just over 20 minutes remaining after Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive error to give the Scottish Premiership runners-up a second-half lead.

It was Borré who finished off a shootout clinic for the Germans, slamming his decisive spotter into the top left-hand corner after Aaron Ramsey had earlier been denied by Kevin Trapp.

More to follow.

