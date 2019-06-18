Shamrock Rovers, St Pat's and Cork City discover European opponents

THE THREE CLUBS representing the SSE Airtricity League in the Europa League for 2019-20 have learned their opponents this afternoon.

Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic were all paying close attention to today’s draw for the first qualifying round of the competition in Nyon, Switzerland.

City, who were among the seeded teams, will await the winners of the preliminary round tie between FC Progrès Niederkorn of Luxembourg and Cardiff Metropolitan University from Wales. The Leesiders are due to have home advantage in the first leg.

For Shamrock Rovers, who were unseeded, it’ll be a tie against SK Brann of Norway. The Hoops were drawn to have their home advantage in the second leg.

Also among the unseeded sides were St Patrick’s Athletic, who will travel to Sweden for the first leg of their clash with IFK Norrkoping before returning to Dublin for the return leg.

The first legs are scheduled to take place on 11 July, with the second legs to follow on 18 July.

Should the Irish sides manage to overcome their respective opponents, they’ll advance to the second qualifying round, for which the draw will be held tomorrow at 1pm.

