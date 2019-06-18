This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers, St Pat's and Cork City discover European opponents

The League of Ireland trio were all in today’s draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,740 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4687474
Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic's Chris Forrester and Gearoid Morrissey of Cork City.
Image: INPHO
Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic's Chris Forrester and Gearoid Morrissey of Cork City.
Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic's Chris Forrester and Gearoid Morrissey of Cork City.
Image: INPHO

THE THREE CLUBS representing the SSE Airtricity League in the Europa League for 2019-20 have learned their opponents this afternoon.

Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic were all paying close attention to today’s draw for the first qualifying round of the competition in Nyon, Switzerland.

City, who were among the seeded teams, will await the winners of the preliminary round tie between FC Progrès Niederkorn of Luxembourg and Cardiff Metropolitan University from Wales. The Leesiders are due to have home advantage in the first leg.

For Shamrock Rovers, who were unseeded, it’ll be a tie against SK Brann of Norway. The Hoops were drawn to have their home advantage in the second leg.

Also among the unseeded sides were St Patrick’s Athletic, who will travel to Sweden for the first leg of their clash with IFK Norrkoping before returning to Dublin for the return leg.

The first legs are scheduled to take place on 11 July, with the second legs to follow on 18 July.

Should the Irish sides manage to overcome their respective opponents, they’ll advance to the second qualifying round, for which the draw will be held tomorrow at 1pm.

