Friday 30 August, 2019
Arsenal drawn with Eintracht, Man United head to Kazakhstan in Europa League

The group stage draw has taken place in Monaco.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 30 Aug 2019, 1:05 PM
Ashley Cole during today's draw in Monaco.
Image: Daniel Cole
Ashley Cole during today's draw in Monaco.
Image: Daniel Cole

MANCHESTER UNITED FACE trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will take on last season’s semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt following the draw in Monaco.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s Group L line up is completed by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, but the Red Devils still face two long trips across Europe which could play a part in their bid for domestic success as the season wears on.

The Gunners’ group, meanwhile, is completed by Standard Liege of Belgium and Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal as Unai Emery looks to go one better and win the competition following their defeat to Chelsea in the final last season.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Turkish giants Besiktas and Portuguese outfit Braga as well as Slovakian team Slovan Bratislava.

Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio, French outfit Rennes and Romanian side CFR Cluj, who have already knocked them out of the Champions League this season.

Their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, face a daunting group having been drawn to face Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord. 

Screen Shot 2019-08-30 at 13.04.30 Source: Uefa

