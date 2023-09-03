Six automatic qualifiers for Europe's Ryder Cup team confirmed as Aberg wins in Switzerland

MATT FITZPATRICK LEAPFROGGED Tommy Fleetwood into the final automatic qualification place for Europe’s Ryder Cup team with a tied-third place finish at the European Masters in Switzerland.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg cemented his claim for one of captain Luke Donald’s captain’s picks as he won his maiden DP World Tour title on just his second start.

Aberg shot a final round of six-under par 64 to finish on 19-under par, two shots clear of his fellow countryman Alexander Bjork, with Fitzpatrick and Scotland’s Connor Syme a further shot adrift.

Pádraig Harrington finished in a tie for 20th on 12-under, Tom McKibbin was two shots further back on 10-under, while John Murphy finished T63 on level par.

With no qualification points on offer at the Irish Open next week, Team Europe’s six automatic places are now confirmed.

Scotland’s Robert McIntyre is set to make his Ryder Cup debut after he clinched the third and final place on the European Points list behind Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

And Fitzpatrick joins Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton as the third and final qualifier from the World Points list.

Donald will name his six wild cards at 2pm on Monday and it is widely expected that Aberg will be selected along with Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Sepp Straka, Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard are thought to be potentially battling it out for the two remaining spots.

“It would mean the world obviously,” Aberg said of a potential pick.

“I think as a young golfer growing up in Sweden and in Europe those are the events you want to be a part of and if I ever get the chance to be a part of that I’m going to be over the moon. It would be really cool.”