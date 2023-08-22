Pettersen names four captain's picks to finalise Europe's Solheim Cup team

EUROPEAN CAPTAIN SUZANN Pettersen finalised her Solheim Cup team on Tuesday as she named her captain’s picks for next month’s showdown with the United States.

Scottish rookie Gemma Dryburgh earned one of Pettersen’s four picks alongside Swedish duo Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall, and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire — who stole the show on her debut in 2021 — had already confirmed her place as one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the match, which takes place at Finca Cortesin in Spain from 22-24 September.

“Madelene was an obvious choice,” Pettersen explained. “She was right there in the pack with the rest of the eight qualifiers, has experience and is a great team player.”

Dryburgh, who caught the eye when finishing eighth at the Evian Championship, joins Maja Stark and Linn Grant as one of three European rookies.

Pettersen said: “It’s been great following Gemma and her performances over the past year, she has a very consistent game, is a great putter and has a great personality.”

On Pedersen and Hedwall, she added: “Emily is a fierce competitor, especially in match play, she has the experience and I know what I’m going to get from her.

“I can’t think of a more competitive player than Caroline. I’m very happy to have her on our team. She compliments the team perfectly with her game and records in the Solheim Cup.”

Solheim Cup 2023 – Team Europe