European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen dies at 74

THE PRESIDENT OF European Athletics, Svein Arne Hansen, died on Saturday at the age of 74 after failing to recover from a stroke he suffered in March, the federation said.

Hansen spent 24 years as meeting director of the Bislett Games in Oslo and 12 as president of Norway’s track and field federation.

He was elected president of European Athletics, the sport’s European governing body, in 2015 and was re-elected last year.

He died in Oslo three months after suffering a stroke at his home on 15 March.

Dobromir Karamarinov, who took over as European Athletics’ interim president when Hansen fell ill, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Svein Arne today. He was a great leader, a visionary for our sport and a charismatic personality within the athletics family.

“He was much loved by all those who knew him well and above all he was a friend of the athletes. We have lost a great man. All my thoughts and wishes go to his family at this difficult time.”

© – AFP 2020