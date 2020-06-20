This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen dies at 74

He died in Oslo three months after suffering a stroke at his home on 15 March.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 495 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5128493
Svein Arne Hansen has died.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Svein Arne Hansen has died.
Svein Arne Hansen has died.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE PRESIDENT OF European Athletics, Svein Arne Hansen, died on Saturday at the age of 74 after failing to recover from a stroke he suffered in March, the federation said.

Hansen spent 24 years as meeting director of the Bislett Games in Oslo and 12 as president of Norway’s track and field federation.

He was elected president of European Athletics, the sport’s European governing body, in 2015 and was re-elected last year.

He died in Oslo three months after suffering a stroke at his home on 15 March.

Dobromir Karamarinov, who took over as European Athletics’ interim president when Hansen fell ill, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Svein Arne today. He was a great leader, a visionary for our sport and a charismatic personality within the athletics family.

“He was much loved by all those who knew him well and above all he was a friend of the athletes. We have lost a great man. All my thoughts and wishes go to his family at this difficult time.”

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie