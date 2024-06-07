Advertisement
Ireland’s Ciara Mageean after her heat. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Athletics

Euro joy for Mageean and Healy but English fails to make 800m semi-final

Mixed fortunes for Team Ireland on day one of the championships in Rome.
12.23pm, 7 Jun 2024
TEAM IRELAND BEGAN the European Championships in impressive fashion as Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy both made light work of their 1500 metre heats to book spots in Sunday’s final.

The latter will be appearing in her first senior championship final while the Portaferry veteran showed her experience in a steady time of 4:06.81 to secure one of the top six automatic qualification places.

However, there was disappointment for Mark English who was unable to do enough to advance to the semi-final of the men’s 800m in Rome.

For Healy, she managed to avoid the fate of two rivals on the final bend to stay on course for a finish of 4:12.30, behind Agathe Guillemot of France who took first in 4:11.92.

“I’m very, very relieved. It was messier than I expected and it didn’t go as I had planned but I’m proud I was able to adapt,” Healy said.

Later, Michelle Finn finished 14th in the first heat of the 3000m steeplechase. She clocked a season’s best performance of 9:46.93, but did not progress.

