Euro joy for Mageean and Healy but English fails to make 800m semi-final

TEAM IRELAND BEGAN the European Championships in impressive fashion as Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy both made light work of their 1500 metre heats to book spots in Sunday’s final.

The latter will be appearing in her first senior championship final while the Portaferry veteran showed her experience in a steady time of 4:06.81 to secure one of the top six automatic qualification places.

🗣️ “The aim was to be top six and I am top six. I’m through to the final, that’s all I had to do.”



Hear from Ciara Mageean as she books her place in Sunday’s 1500m final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome 🤩#IrishAthletics #Roma2024 @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/8gPQ1NmRCq — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 7, 2024

However, there was disappointment for Mark English who was unable to do enough to advance to the semi-final of the men’s 800m in Rome.

🗣️ “This year was all about qualifying for Paris, I’m going to get back to that now.”



Disappointment for Mark English who fails to advance to the semi-final of the Men’s 800m at the European Championships in Rome 🎤#IrishAthletics #Roma2024 @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/tUU8z7DCyq — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 7, 2024

For Healy, she managed to avoid the fate of two rivals on the final bend to stay on course for a finish of 4:12.30, behind Agathe Guillemot of France who took first in 4:11.92.

“I’m very, very relieved. It was messier than I expected and it didn’t go as I had planned but I’m proud I was able to adapt,” Healy said.

Later, Michelle Finn finished 14th in the first heat of the 3000m steeplechase. She clocked a season’s best performance of 9:46.93, but did not progress.