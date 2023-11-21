McCormack spearheads Irish team for European Cross Country Championships

FIONNUALA MCCORMACK SPEARHEADS a strong Irish squad for next month’s 2023 SPAR European Cross Country Championships.

It’s destination Brussels on 10 December for McCormack’s 18th European Cross; the Belgian capital hosting the 29th edition overall.

The 39-year-old Wicklow star returned from maternity leave last month to clock 1:10.13 and finish 13th at the Valencia Half Marathon.

A four-time Olympian, McCormack is joined on an experienced Irish senior women’s team by Donegal twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan, newly-crowned national champion Fiona Everard, Mary Mulhare and Fionnula Ross.

National champion Cormac Dalton and Irish 5000m record holder Brian Fay are among the headline acts on the senior men’s team, with Hugh Armstrong, Keelan Kilrehill, Fearghal Curtin and Kevin Mulcaire also involved.

Last year’s U20 silver medallist Nick Griggs is a standout star in the underage selections.

His was one of five medals Ireland claimed at their record-breaking 2023 edition in Piemonte, Italy.

Irish 2023 European Cross Country Team

U20 Women

Anna Gardiner (East Down AC)

Amy Greene (Finn Valley)

Kirsty Maher (Moy Valley)

Maebh Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers)

Avril Millerick (Youghal AC)

Hannah Kehoe (Kilkenny City Harriers)

U20 Men

Niall Murphy (Ennis Track Club)

Jonas Stafford (UCD AC)

Harry Colbert (Waterford AC)

Seamus Robinson (City of Derry Spartans AC)

Nick Griggs (CNDR Track Club)

Shane Brosnan (An Riocht)

U23 Women

Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers)

Aoife Coffey (Lucan Harriers)

Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC)

Aoife O’Cuill (St Cocas)

Ava O’Connor (Tullamore Harriers)

Anika Thompson (Leevale AC)

U23 Men

Oisin Spillane (Ennis Track Club)

Callum Morgan (CNDR Track Club)

Matthew Lavery (North Belfast Harriers)

Abdel Laadjel (Donore Harriers)

Michael Morgan (Sligo AC)

Dean Casey (Ennis Track Club)

Senior Women

Fiona Everard (Bandon AC)

Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise AC)

Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC)

Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC)

Eilish Flanagan (Finn Valley)

Roisin Flanagan (Finn Valley)

Senior Men