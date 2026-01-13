Atletico Madrid reach Copa del Rey quarter-finals as Ferguson's Roma crash out of Italian Cup

European Football Results

Copa del Rey

Deportivo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad 2-2 Osasuna (Real Sociedad win 4-3 on penalties)

Cultural Leonesa 3-4 Athletic Bilbao (AET)

French Cup

Bayeux 0-9 Marseille

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Werder Bremen

VfB Stuttgart 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 2-1 Heidenheim

Italian Cup

Roma 2-3 Torino

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN’S FREE-kick helped Atletico Madrid squeeze past second-tier Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Veteran Atletico forward Griezmann’s perfectly-placed effort broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, as the sides met for the first time in nearly eight years.

Depor supporter Jimmy Romero was viciously beaten and left in the Manzanares river in Madrid by Atletico ultras 11 years ago, dying as a result from his injuries, and he was remembered by a banner behind one goal at the Galician side’s Riazor stadium.

The cup match had been declared a high-risk game and Spanish media reported there were some moments of tension between supporters outside, which did not develop into serious incidents.

Off the pace in La Liga and after defeat by rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals last week, a win was vital for Atletico to boost their chances of some silverware this season.

Simeone’s side ended up with nothing in their frustrating previous campaign.

Diego Simeone hooked out-of-form striker Julian Alvarez before the hour mark, with the Argentina international having scored only once in his last nine matches.

Shortly afterwards Atletico took the lead, with Griezmann’s delicately curling a free-kick into the top right corner from just outside the area, and it proved decisive.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao edged second-division Cultural Leonesa with a thrilling 4-3 win after extra-time, despite having Aitor Paredes sent off in the 56th minute.

Real Sociedad and Osasuna drew 2-2, with the former progressing 4-3 on penalties.

Marseille progressed to the last 16 of the French Cup on Tuesday with an emphatic 9-0 win over amateur side Bayeux.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team sit third in Ligue 1, eight points off leaders Lens, and the Italian showed his desire to collect some silverware by fielding a strong side for their clash with the unfancied Norman outfit.

Marseille's Angel Gomes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

First-half goals from Angel Gomes, Hamed Junior Traore, Mason Greenwood and Amine Gouiri put Marseille in cruise control.

The former Manchester United forward Greenwood scored his second early in the second period, before Gouiri again netted, as did CJ Egan-Riley and Neal Maupay.

Greenwood then completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute.

Marseille will next face fellow Ligue 1 club Rennes in the last 16, following the draw earlier on Tuesday.

In the Bundesliga, Serhou Guirassy scored his first league goal since October as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 3-0 at home on Tuesday and restore their four-point buffer in second spot.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Marcel Sabitzer scored while Guirassy responded to being benched for the first time this season by tapping in late after Jobe Bellingham pressed Bremen into a mistake.

Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stuttgart’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the evening moved the German Cup holders within a point but 2024 Champions League finalists Dortmund responded with a controlled but unspectacular performance.

Dortmund moved eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play away at Cologne on Wednesday, while Stuttgart beat Eintracht Frankfurt at home to climb to two spots to third.

Rasmus Kristensen connected with a corner to put his side in front after five minutes, but Frankfurt ushered Stuttgart back into the game when goalkeeper Kaua Santos spilled a routine catch, allowing Ermedin Demirovic to slice home.

Deniz Undav put his side in front 10 minutes before the break, wrong-footing the Frankfurt defence and blasting a low shot which took a thick deflection into the bottom corner.

Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab levelled three minutes after coming on but his effort was bested by another debut goal minutes later, when Nikolas Nartey tapped in from close range.

Mainz continued their resurgence under new coach Urs Fischer, lifting themselves off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 win over Heidenheim, who replaced them in last spot.

Tuesday’s match between Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen was postponed just two hours before kick-off, the third Bundesliga game cancelled in the space of a week due to wild winter weather across northern Germany.

Roma crashed out of the Italian Cup on Tuesday as they lost 3-2 at home to Torino despite a goal from 16-year-old prodigy Antonio Arena. Evan Ferguson was unavailable for selection for Roma after he was forced off with injury during their win over Sassuolo in Serie A over the weekend.

Trailing 2-1 going into the final 10 minutes, Gian Piero Gasperini decided to bring on the Australian-born centre forward who has represented Italy in underage football since last year.

On his debut for Roma, Arena sent the Stadio Olimpico wild as his first touch of the ball was to head in a leveller for the hosts.

But Roman joy was short-lived as Emirhan Ilkhan netted a 90th-minute winner for Torino.

Earlier, a Che Adams brace either side of a strike by Mario Hermoso had give Torino the advantage.

Torino will face Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the next round.

Roma’s elimination compounds their recent struggles. The Giallorossi, who briefly took the lead in Serie A after the 12th matchday, have lost four of their last eight league games as they currently sit in fifth place.

The last round of 16 match will see relegation battlers Fiorentina take on European-chasing Como on 27 January.

