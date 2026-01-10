EVAN FERGUSON SAYS he wants to play with a smile on his face and rediscover his best form after admitting he “lost myself” and went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.

The Republic of Ireland international feels his loan spell at AS Roma has been “one of the hardest things I’ve done” but reckons that he is now in “a good place physically and mentally, and know where my head’s at.”

In an interview with Sport Bible, Ferguson also opened up on his World Cup ambitions as he reflected on his time in Italy so far.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has not been shy in highlighting some of the 21-year-old’s struggles in adjusting to his demands but with two goals and an assist in his last three Serie A games, and a brace in the Europa League clash with Celtic before Christmas, there are signs Ferguson is finding his feet.

“It’s not easy to come to a new place and hit the ground running,” he said. “It’s a completely different league with different play styles. I think when you come over, people expect things to happen straight away, but it just doesn’t work like that.

“It has taken some time. There have been ups and downs, but now I’d say I’m pretty settled. I’m in a good place physically and mentally, and know where my head’s at. I’m ready to build on what I’ve been doing so far.

“I’ve had some difficult times,” he said, in relation to injury issues and a year in which he did no score a club goal as well as a disappointing loan move to West Ham last season before once again heading away from Brighton this term.

“I wanted to get back to myself at Roma and get back to scoring goals. I just want to have a smile on my face and enjoy it all.

“Listen, football is not an easy game. I came in, started off really well and then had a few injuries. I stopped playing and sort of lost myself. I lost a bit of confidence.

“It’s a difficult place to be in when you’ve gone from the highest of highs to experiencing those low points. I went from the highest to the lowest. I’ve learned a lot in the past two years or so about myself, both on and off the pitch.”

“At the end of the day, you’re the only person who can make it happen. There’s a lot of outside noise, but you can’t really pay too much attention to that. It’s just you and what you do every day.”

Ferguson said it would be “really special” to reach the World Cup with Ireland and insisted he was not looking at speculation regarding his immediate club future.

“I’m going to try and keep working as long as I’m here,” he said.