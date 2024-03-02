Festy Ebosele sent off as Udinese draw in Serie A

IRELAND’S FESTY EBOSELE was sent off in Serie A this afternoon as his Udinese side drew 1-1 at home to Salernitana.

Ebosele started, but was given his marching orders in the 64th minute for a second yellow card offence. He was previously booked with 15 minutes on the clock.

Salernitana had taken the lead 10 minutes earlier through Loum Tchaouna, but Hassane Kamara drew Udinese level on the stroke of half time.

Elsewhere in the Italian top-flight, Roma are 3-0 up at Monza. Last night, Noah Okafor struck late to fire AC Milan to a 1-0 win at Lazio in a fiery clash in Rome which finished with the outraged hosts down to eight men.

Switzerland forward Okafor forced home his fifth league goal of the season with two minutes remaining, pushing Milan up to 56 points in third place and further strengthening his team’s position in Italy’s Champions League spots.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan are still 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday, but are just one behind second-placed Juventus. Juve are at Napoli in Sunday night’s big game and have Milan breathing down their necks after a poor recent run of form.

In Spain, a reshuffled Real Sociedad went down to a fourth defeat in their last five matches on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Sevilla ahead of their Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

This second consecutive setback in La Liga plunges the Basques into doubt just three days before a key home game against PSG where they hope to turn round a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Sociedad were undone by Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri who bagged a brace in two minutes early in the game before Sergio Ramos got the third on 65 minutes.

An Andre Silva penalty deep into first-half injury time gave the visitors hope but Brais Mendez’s consolation in the second minute of added time was not enough.

Real Sociedad are now seventh on 40 points while Sevilla are 14th on 27.

Later on Saturday, La Liga leaders Real Madrid return to Valencia where forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused last season.

Elsewhere, the Bundesliga race for Champions League places tightened as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at Union Berlin to stay fourth and RB Leipzig beat Bochum 4-1 to keep pace a point behind.

The unrelenting form of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and surprising Stuttgart have left Champions League regulars Dortmund and Leipzig battling it out for fourth.

Karim Adeyemi’s 41st minute goal, his first of the season, put Dortmund on course for victory before Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen added another in stoppage time to lock up three points that may ease pressure on under-fire manager Edin Terzic.

Hosts Union Berlin were unbeaten at home since early November, and their goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow kept Dortmund at bay until Adeyemi took two touches before unleashing a long-range effort which thundered in off the crossbar.

Leipzig, who visit Real Madrid away on Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 second leg, stayed on Dortmund’s heels, scoring three goals in four second-half minutes at Bochum.

– © AFP 2024