Irish boxers Molloy and Nevin advance at European Games

KIERAN MOLLOY EASED past Goce Janeski at the Uruchie Sports Palace to move into the last 16 at welterweight of the European Games.

The three-time European and EU medallist was in dominant form against the North Macedonian fighter in their 69kg bout.

“I feel great after that, it’s great to get the first one out of the way and I’m looking forward to the next one,” said Molloy.

“I’m just going to get my recovery in now & then refocus for the next fight.”

Earlier in the day, Michael Nevin secured a split-decision victory over Britain’s Mark Dickinson in the last 32.

Elsewhere for Team Ireland, Nathon Burns fell to defeat in his last 32 judo fight against Portugal’s Joao Crisostomo.

JUDO



We spoke with @NathonBurns after his repechage fight in the Men's 66KG Category. Four fights today with two wins and two extremely close defeats.



Check out the full interview here:

In shooting, Aoife Gormally is sitting in 23rd place with 60 points going into Day 2 of the qualification rounds of the Women’s Shotgun Trap, while Derek Burnett is lying 28th with 65 points going into Day 2 of the qualification rounds of the Men’s Shotgun Trap.

Aoife Gormally is lying 23rd with 60 points going into Day 2 of the qualification rounds of the Women's Shotgun Trap at the European Games in #Minsk2019

Finally in cycling, Alice Sharpe placed in 25th in the Women’s Road Race today after a strong finish.

#TeamIreland's Alice Sharpe has finished 25th in the Women's Road Race at the European Games in #Minsk2019

