Irish boxers Molloy and Nevin advance at European Games

Kieran Molloy and Michael Nevin are into the last 16 after today’s victories in the ring.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 10:16 PM
KIERAN MOLLOY EASED past Goce Janeski at the Uruchie Sports Palace to move into the last 16 at welterweight of the European Games.

The three-time European and EU medallist was in dominant form against the North Macedonian fighter in their 69kg bout.

“I feel great after that, it’s great to get the first one out of the way and I’m looking forward to the next one,” said Molloy.

“I’m just going to get my recovery in now & then refocus for the next fight.”

Earlier in the day, Michael Nevin secured a split-decision victory over Britain’s Mark Dickinson in the last 32.

Elsewhere for Team Ireland, Nathon Burns fell to defeat in his last 32 judo fight against Portugal’s Joao Crisostomo.

In shooting, Aoife Gormally is sitting in 23rd place with 60 points going into Day 2 of the qualification rounds of the Women’s Shotgun Trap, while Derek Burnett is lying 28th with 65 points going into Day 2 of the qualification rounds of the Men’s Shotgun Trap.

Finally in cycling, Alice Sharpe placed in 25th in the Women’s Road Race today after a strong finish.

