Three Team Ireland kickboxers going for gold at European Games

AMY WALL, CONOR Johnson McGlinchey and Nathan Tait will all fight for Kickboxing gold at the European Games after winning their respective semi-finals in Krakow.

Bray’s Wall advanced to the Women’s 60kg Full Contact final after defeating Poland’s Kinga Szlachcic 3-0.

“I can’t believe it,” she said after this morning’s bout. “Really tough fight but I’m really happy to get through and into the final tomorrow.”

Travis Prior / INPHO Amy Wall is declared the winner. Travis Prior / INPHO / INPHO

Norway’s Mariell Gaassan Straume is Wall’s opponent at 2pm tomorrow.

Johnson McGlinchey grabbed the last point to overcome Ricardo Albanese of Italy 19-18 in their Men’s Point Fighting -84 kg semi-final. He’ll face Sandro Gabriel Peters of Germany in his final.

“This means everything,” he said. “It’s 20 years of sacrifice, dedication and hard work. On your own half the time, and it finally pays off in moments like that. Especially with those rings on your shoulder, it’s special.”

Tait overcame Switzerland’s Danylo Mancari in his Men’s Point Fighting -74 kg semi-final, winning 13-6, and he faces Martin Balint of Hungary tomorrow.

“I’m not finished yet. The goal is still to get that gold,” Tait said.

Meanwhile, Tallaght’s Jodie Browne will bring home bronze after losing 11-9 to Slovenia’s Tina Baloh.

Elsewhere, Team Ireland finished 14th of 15 in the Triathlon Mixed Relay. Norway won in a time of 1:07:29, with Great Britain and Hungary second and third respectively. Ireland clocked a time of 1:10:57, with just Czech Republic finishing behind them after Netherlands did not compete.

James Edgar, Erin McConnell, Luke McCarron and Carolyn Hayes represented Ireland across a 300m swim, 7.65km cycle and 2km run.

Belfast’s Alistair McCreery is the next Team Ireland in action in the qualification round of the Men’s Kayak Cross.

Madison Corcoran, Sam Curtis and Noel Hendrick all saw their European Games involvement come to an end.

Corcoran bowed out after the semi-final of the Women’s Kayak, finishing 23rd with just the top-10 progressing. Similarly in the Men’s competition, Hendrick and Curtis missed out in 28th and 31st respectively.