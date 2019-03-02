This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointing morning at European Indoors as fine margins sees Irish trio fail to make finals

It was a tough morning for Joseph Ojewumi, Molly Scott and Lauren Roy.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 12:27 PM
Scott pictured at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT PROVED TO be a disappointing morning of fine margins at the European Indoor Athletics Championships on Saturday with Irish trio Joseph Ojewumi, Molly Scott and Lauren Roy failing to qualify for their respective finals.

Dubliner Ojewumi finished 6th with a time of 6.97 in heat 1 of the 60m. On a tough morning, the 21-year-old admitted that his senior Irish debut had not panned out how he would have wanted.

“I felt like I was side-by-side with the guy next to me and I felt my pick-up was decent, but then after that I felt like the race was out of my hands,” he said.

“It was one of those 60m’s that went by before I knew what was going on unfortunately. Usually I have more control over what I’m doing step-by-step, but this time I felt like I was just almost taken in by the occasion and my performance didn’t show up.”

Ciara Neville was forced to pull out of the women’s 60m on Saturday due to illness. Roy finished in seventh place in her heat with a time of 7.62 — missing out by the narrowest of margins — while Carlow native Scott came 6th with 7.43 in heat 6 of the women’s 60m.

