Dublin: 11 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last

It’s the opening day of the European Indoor Championships.

By Ben Blake Friday 1 Mar 2019, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 2,838 Views 1 Comment
Ireland's Cillin Greene lies on the track after the collision.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland's Cillin Greene lies on the track after the collision.
Ireland's Cillin Greene lies on the track after the collision.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAY ONE OF the European Indoor Championships have got off to a terrible start for Team Ireland. 

Galway’s Cillin Greene was first up this morning in the 400m heats, and the 20-year-old was going well in Lane 2 when he was bounced by Karol Zalewski of Poland around the mid-way point. 

After steadying himself, Greene then failed to hurdle the fallen Czech Jan Tesar — the race favourite — and the pair were unable to complete the race. 

“Coming through the finish line at the break, I felt okay but then there was a bit of pushing as the guy inside me tried to cut in,” Greene told the BBC afterwards. 

I tried to go wide, and when I came around the bend the person in front of me fell and there was no time to jump over him. It all happened so quickly. 

“As soon as I saw him, I was down as well so it’s unfortunate.”   

Thomas Barr finishes Barr crossing the finish line. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Thomas Barr was next up in the same event, but the European outdoor medallist endured a frustrating run — finishing at last of the five runners with a time of 48.22. 

“It has been a haphazard indoor season,” the Waterford athlete told Athletics Ireland. “It was one that I didn’t really feel got going. 

It’s frustrating as I felt in good shape coming into the championships — I’ve done a good few indoor sessions up in Athlone, where I’ve been running quite quick over 200m.  

“I felt relaxed and strong, but that wasn’t there when I got out on the track. That cost me in the second lap as I didn’t have the speed to keep up with the boys and get past them.”  

Also in action for Ireland today are Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (800m), John Travers and Sean Tobin (3000m), Phil Healy amd Sophie Becker (400m), Sommer Lecky (High Jump), Ciara Mageean (1500m) Mark English, Zak Curran and Conall Kirk (800m).

