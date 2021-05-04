BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 4 May 2021
French clubs dominate as European Player of the Year shortlist announced

The nominees are made up of players from Champions Cup finalists Toulouse and La Rochelle.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 May 2021, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,027 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5428180

EPCR shortlist Source: Twitter/Heineken Champions Cup

THE SHORTLIST FOR the EPCR European Player of the Year award for 2021 has been announced. 

Last month, 15 players — including Leinster quartet Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan — were revealed as this year’s nominees

However, after the weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals, the number of players in the running for the award has been whittled down to five names. 

Having seen off Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, Toulouse trio Antoine Dupont, Julien Marchand and Jerome Kaino — a former All Black — make the cut. 

They will face fellow Top 14 side La Rochelle in the final thanks to their victory over Leinster on Sunday. 

Ronan O’Gara’s team is represented on the shortlist by Gregory Alldritt and Australian second-row Will Skelton. 

Voting has reopened and the winner of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy will be announced following the Champions Cup final on Saturday, 22 May.

EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award shortlist

  • Grégory ALLDRITT (La Rochelle)
  • Antoine DUPONT (Toulouse)
  • Jerome KAINO (Toulouse)
  • Julien MARCHAND (Toulouse)
  • Will SKELTON (La Rochelle)

