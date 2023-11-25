Troy Parrott scores again for Excelsior while Xabi Alonso inspires Bayer Leverkusen

TROY PARROTT FOUND the net and provided an assist in Excelsior’s derby with Feyenoord but it wasn’t enough to stop the Rotterdam giants securing a 4-2 victory.

Santiago Gimenez scored a hat-trick for the visitors as they closed the gap on PSV at the top of the Eredivisie to four points.

The Mexico international gave his side a sixth minute lead before Parrott responded with a predatory finish in the box – his fourth goal of a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot’s side produced two quickfire goals through Gimenez and Quinten Timber in the 61st and 66th minute respectively, before Republic Ireland international Parrott teed up Lazaros Lamprou to give Excelsior hope of a comeback.

They were dashed, however, when Gimenez completed his hat-trick eight minutes from time.

Elsewhere, in Spain, champions Barcelona slipped up in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano, continuing a worrying run of underwhelming performances in LaLiga.

Surprise leaders Girona and rivals Real Madrid in second now have the chance to extend their lead on the third-place Catalans over the next two days.

Unai Lopez drove Rayo ahead from long range in the first half but Barca levelled through Florian Lejeune’s own goal in the 82nd minute.

The draw adds to the doubts around Barcelona, who have not been at their best for several weeks and face Porto on Tuesday seeking Champions League knock-out round qualification.

“I think it was a game of two halves, in the first we dominated but we weren’t aggressive enough to cause damage,” Xavi told DAZN.

“In the second we were, we scored a goal and could have had others … we need to win these games if we want to win the league.

“We have to be self-critical, it’s costing us too much this season giving things away … in modern football a lot changes when they score against you.”

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said “it is a dream” to play under Xabi Alonso after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen helped his team back to the top of the Bundesliga.

The victory — Leverkusen’s 17th in 18 fixtures this season — reestablished their two-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich.

Xhaka joined Leverkusen in the close-season from Premier League side Arsenal, where he played under Alonso’s childhood friend Mikel Arteta.

“It’s a dream for me to play under Xabi Alonso, he was a world-class player in the same position as me — I played against him myself,” Xhaka told Sky Germany.

“He gives me things that I can take…

“We have a great team, a great coach and a great mentality.

“We work hard daily and you can see the results on the ground.”

Xhaka is one of several summer signings to impress this season, along with Alex Grimaldo, who scored in the win over Bremen, Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann.

Leverkusen’s blistering start has some talking of a potential maiden Bundesliga title

Additional reporting from – © AFP 2023