BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Leinster quartet nominated for European Player of the Year

Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan make the 15-strong list.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 10:49 AM
59 minutes ago 3,389 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5409132

EPOTY Source: epcrugby.com

THE NOMINEES FOR this year’s EPCR European Player of the Year award have been announced today. 

Four Irish players who all play for Leinster — Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier — have made the 15-strong long list. 

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle have reached the Champions Cup semi-final for the first time, where they will meet Leinster, and the Top 14 side have five representatives — Grégory Alldritt, Levani Botia, Kevin Gourdon, Raymond Rhule and Will Skelton.

Antoine Dupont, Jerome Kaino, Julien Marchand and Romain Ntamack feature for fellow semi-finalists Toulouse, while Matthieu Jalibert is the sole Bordeaux-Begles player included.

Voting for the award is now open and the list will be reduced to five names in early May, by a combination of public vote and the judging panel.

The panel is made up of Erik Bonneval (beIN SPORTS), Bryan Habana (Channel 4), Sonja McLaughlan (BBC Radio 5 Live), Alan Quinlan (Virgin Media) and Dimitri Yachvili (France Télévisions).

Voting will then reopen and an overall winner will be announced following the Champions Cup final on Saturday, 22 May.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award nominees:

  • Grégory ALLDRITT (La Rochelle)
  • Levani BOTIA (La Rochelle)
  • Antoine DUPONT (Toulouse)
  • Tadhg FURLONG (Leinster)
  • Kevin GOURDON (La Rochelle)
  • Robbie HENSHAW (Leinster)
  • Matthieu JALIBERT (Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • Jerome KAINO (Toulouse)
  • Hugo KEENAN (Leinster)
  • Julien MARCHAND (Toulouse)
  • Kotaro MATSUSHIMA (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
  • Romain NTAMACK (Toulouse)
  • Raymond RHULE (La Rochelle)
  • Will SKELTON (La Rochelle)
  • Josh VAN DER FLIER (Leinster)

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie