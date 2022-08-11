McCusker and Greene bow out in swimming semi-finals

IRELAND’S MAX McCUSKER and Darragh Greene bowed out of the 50m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke respectively on the opening night of finals at the European Swimming Championships in Rome.

McCusker was first up this evening in the 50m Butterfly semi-final. After a fantastic start off the blocks the Dolphin (Cork) swimmer was caught to finish seventh in his heat in 23.75. It was a first senior individual semi-final for the 22-year-old who still has a number of other races to come this week.

After a prolonged break following the Olympic Games, Darragh Greene was competing in his first international meet since Tokyo. The Longford and National Centre Dublin swimmer clocked 1:01.39 in the 100m Breaststroke to finish in 16th place overall. Greene returns to the pool on Saturday for the 200m Breaststroke Heats.

It is another busy day in Rome tomorrow as McCusker returns in the 100m Freestyle with Danielle Hill in the 50m Butterfly and Liam Custer in the 800m Freestyle. Mona McSharry, Niamh Coyne, and Ellie McCartney make their first appearance of the Championships in the 100m Breaststroke, as does Robbie Powell in the 100m Freestyle. And Ireland will be represented in the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay by Danielle Hill, Eoin Corby, Brendan Hyland, and Victoria Catterson.

Day 1 Results

Men 50m Butterfly Max McCusker 23.61 (14th) SF 23.75 (15th)

Brendan Hyland 24.19 ( 38th)

Women 100m Freestyle Danielle Hill 56.39 (22nd)

Victoria Catterson 56.39 (22nd)

Men 400m IM Liam Custer 4:31.43 (19th)

Men 100m Breaststroke Darragh Greene 1:00.75 (10th) SF 1:01.39 (16th)

Eoin Corby 1:01.47 (24th)

Women 800m Freestyle Grace Hodgins 8:57.87 (19th)

Day 2 Schedule

Women 50m Butterfly Danielle Hill

Men 100m Freestyle Max McCusker, Robbie Powell

Women 100m Breaststroke Mona McSharry, Niamh Coyne, Ellie McCartney

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Ireland (Danielle Hill, Eoin Corby, Brendan Hyland, Victoria Catterson)

Men 800m Freestyle Liam Custer