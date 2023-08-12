Golden girls McSharry and Walshe double up on European titles, while Wiffen adds silver

MONA MCSHARRY AND Ellen Walshe collected more European U23 Championship titles on Day 2 in Dublin, while Daniel Wiffen added silver to the gold medal he won on Friday, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.

Opening act McSharry produced a stunning swim in the 100m Breaststroke to claim a second gold medal in a brilliant battle with the USA’s Kaitlyn Dobler.

Sligo’s McSharry added to yesterday’s 50m Breaststroke gold in a time of 1:06.69, finishing just one hundredth of a second ahead of Dobler.

𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟬.𝟬𝟭 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁! 😱@SwimIreland's Mona McSharry does the double in the Breaststroke at the European U23 Swimming Championships, this time outstretching Kaitlyn Dobler 🇺🇸 to finish first in the Women's 100m Breaststroke Final. #LENDublin2023 | #Swimming pic.twitter.com/e2xBcLm4FG — LEN - European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) August 12, 2023

“It was just awesome,” an elated McSharry said afterwards. “It was definitely really tight. It’s hard sometimes in breaststroke to tell if you’re ahead or behind but I felt like maybe I was a little behind at the start and so I knew it was definitely going to be a push, but I’m glad I was able to get my hands on the wall first.

“I would say I was probably a bit more nervous than yesterday going in. You know sometimes you can do your best to calm the nerves as much as possible but sometimes they take over a little. You just have to try and use them to your advantage then.”

Dublin’s Ellen Walshe collected her third medal of the meet in the 400m Individual Medley, claiming gold and the European crown in 4:42.37, her third-fastest ever swim in the event. Walshe had already won 200m Individual Medley Gold and 100m Butterfly silver.

Advertisement

It was a gruelling race with the finish coming down to Walshe and Justina Kozan of the USA. Indeed, it was Kozan who got the touch first in 4:40.97, the American receiving a commemorative medal for her efforts.

Speaking after the race, Walshe said: “I knew it was going to be a tough one coming into it. I wasn’t feeling my best today but to come away and win another gold medal, I’m delighted.

“I would have liked to have been as close to my PB (personal best) as possible. I’d probably say I’m a little bit disappointed in my competition, but looking back on my year, I’ve had a long year, I’ve come back from a massive illness, so I have to give myself a little bit of credit for that.

“The crowd is absolutely epic. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported, it really makes such a difference. We never had it before so I’m super grateful.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, your LEN U23 European Champion Ellen Walshe 🥇



For the second consecutive day! pic.twitter.com/a34u2mevh2 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 12, 2023

Co. Down man Daniel Wiffen closed the night for Ireland with a silver medal in the 400m Freestyle, adding to the 1500m Freestyle gold he had won last night.

Wiffen went hard to lead out the field for the first 200m of the race with Bulgaria’s Petar Mitson, taking over at the halfway mark. Mitson, the World Junior Record holder in the event, maintained that lead to win gold in 3:46.16 ahead of Wiffen’s 3:47.57.

“I went out a bit hard,” Wiffen said. “Sadly, I faded a little bit.

“I think last night’s event kind of took it out of me, but we move on, so yeah, good time, good medal.

“When I got taken over, I knew I had to work hard but I just didn’t have it and I think going into it I probably went out a little hard for the shape I’m in, but I’ll take a silver medal, I don’t really mind.

“I’ve the 800 tomorrow I’m going to get a lot of recovering in the next 24 hours, hit the 800 and see how close I can get to my PB.”

A determined swim from Maria Godden saw her finish in fifth place, the fourth European, in a strong 100m Backstroke Final.

Kilkenny’s Godden missed the bronze medal by just two tents of a second touching in 1:02.21. USA’s Isabelle Stadden was the first swimmer home and the only swimmer under one minute in 59.27.

Eoin Corby was impressive in finishing in sixth place in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final. The National Centre Limerick swimmer clocked 2:12.90 in a rapid final that saw France’s Lucien Vergnes in 2:10.04.

Ireland will have 13 swimmers in action and a relay on the final day of competition, including the three European U23 Champions: Ellen Walshe, Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry.