'I'd have been disappointed if they hadn't gone over' - Young Dubs keeper on three-point haul for DCU

DUBLIN GOALKEEPER EVAN Comerford says he “would have been disappointed” not to convert the frees which helped DCU to Sigerson Cup glory on Wednesday night.

Comerford finished with three points from three attempts at the posts, and was DCU’s second-highest scorer in the final against IT Carlow behind Monaghan forward David Garland, who top-scored with four points.

The Ballymun Kickhams netminder has been solid between the sticks for DCU throughout this Sigerson campaign, and is an emerging force in the Dublin senior panel.

I would have been disappointed if they hadn’t gone over, they weren’t too far out,” said Comerford after the win. “I was happy enough to get them over the bar and help the team out a small bit.

DCU have played all their Sigerson Cup games at home this year, including last night’s final against their Carlow opponents.

Remarking on their seven-point victory in the decider, Comerford said that having strong home support helped propel them to victory.

“Them little factors all row in at the end of the day and all help towards the team playing well. We had a load of people from the college coming out here to us and that helped us crawl over the line in the end. It was great to have all the support here.

“It was always going to be a case where it was five, six points in the game, we were never going to hammer them like the last two games. It’s a testament to their preparations all year, they really put it up to us, it was a great challenge.”

Dublin’s first-choice keeper, and reigning Footballer of the Year, Stephen Cluxton is out injured at the moment, with Comerford stepping in to deputise.

He lined out for Dessie Farrell’s side in their league opener against Kerry last weekend, which ended in a dramatic draw after David Clifford’s last-minute free.

“It’s great, there’s a few of us here, myself, Seán Bugler, Paddy Small [in the Dublin squad], it’s just about trying to keep the body fresh this time of year and don’t pick up any silly, niggly injuries,” said Comerford after a whirlwind few days of top level football.

If you can learn five percent, 10 percent every game you play, hopefully come September time, you’ll be at the peak of your performance so that’s the goal.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!