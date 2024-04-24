Evan Ferguson a doubt for Ireland's June friendlies as he's ruled out for rest of season

EVAN FERGUSON IS a doubt for Ireland’s June friendlies at home to Hungary and away to Portugal after being ruled out of the rest of Brighton’s Premier League campaign with an ankle problem.

Ferguson, who has struggled with minor injury problems since his explosive start to the season, has not featured for Brighton since March.

The 19-year-old has made 27 first-team appearances for Brighton this term but has recently struggled for form even while fit, failing to add to his tally of six goals since November.

Ferguson has been ruled out for Brighton’s final six league games which renders him a doubt for Ireland’s summer friendlies, the first of which against Hungary kicks off a fortnight after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

Brighton have also confirmed that left wing-back Pervis Estupinan will miss the rest of the campaign with a calf injury sustained against Burnley 11 days ago.

The double injury comes as a further blow to manager Roberto di Zerbi as his side seek qualification for Europe for a second successive season.

Brighton lost winger Solly March for the season back in October, while Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood also picked up long-term injuries in February.

Central defender Adam Webster and exciting young attacker Julio Enciso, however, could be fit for Thursday’s home encounter with title-chasing Manchester City.