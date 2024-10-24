'We have to get the confidence back after his long injury' - Brighton boss on Evan Ferguson

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler says work is in progress around Evan Ferguson regaining his confidence after a significant injury.

The Ireland striker made his first Premier League start under Hürzeler in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.

He played 60 minutes on his 20th birthday but could not rediscover his goalscoring form after a season-ending ankle injury sustained last March.

Hürzeler was asked about Ferguson at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Wolves.

“Evan is in great shape, to be honest, mentally and also physically,” said the German coach.

“The game against Newcastle wasn’t that easy for him but how he defended, how he worked for the team was impressive. I think that’s a very positive point and that’s also what I give him as feedback.

“Of course in possession, I think the players, they know it on their own, that they can be better. But for me, I judge them by the things they can influence and that is like how he reacts when we lose the ball and how he supports his team-mates defensively.

“There, he showed a really good performance and now it’s also up to us to give him the right advice, to give him the right training sessions and to give him the right ball touches on the pitch to improve him, to get the confidence back after his long injury and then I’m sure that he will be back to his [best] shape and even better soon.”

Further opportunity could arise for Ferguson against Wolves tomorrow with Danny Welbeck an injury doubt, but Hürzeler insists Brighton will take their time with the Meathman.

The Seagulls are currently fifth in the Premier League, with four wins, three draws and one defeat in the 2024/25 season to date.