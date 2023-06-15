Evan Ferguson and Katie McCabe among the big names nominated for FAI awards

THE NOMINEES for the Football Association of Ireland awards have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony at The Mansion House on 20 June.

The choices take into account the players’ performances at international level from June 2022 to June 2023, while the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year encompasses only the 2022 season.

A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories as players were recognised in what was an especially successful 12 months for the Ireland senior women’s team, who qualified for the World Cup, as well as the Ireland U17s, who made it to the quarter-finals of the Euros.

The inductees for two additional awards — the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient — will be announced prior to the ceremony.

33rd FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES

SENIOR MEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nathan Collins

Josh Cullen

Jayson Molumby

YOUNG MEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Evan Ferguson

Dara O’Shea

Michael Obafemi

SENIOR WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Courtney Brosnan

Katie McCabe

Louise Quinn

YOUNG WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Abbie Larkin

Heather Payne

Jess Ziu

INTERNATIONAL GOAL OF THE YEAR

WNT | Amber Barrett v Scotland

MNT | Nathan Collins v Ukraine

MNT | Michael Obafemi v Scotland

MEN’S UNDER-21 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Conor Coventry

Brian Maher

Will Smallbone

MEN’S UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sean Grehan

Ed McJannett

Alex Murphy

MEN’S UNDER-18 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sam Curtis

James McManus

Kevin Zefi

MEN’S UNDER-17 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Naj Razi

Luke Kehir

Ike Orazi

MEN’S UNDER-16 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Matthew Moore

Mason Melia

Luca Caillcoe

MEN’S UNDER-15 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rory Finneran

Ade Solanke

Michael Noonan

UNDER-18 SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow)

Brian Cunningham (Presentation College, Athenry)

Senan Mullen (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill)

WOMEN’S UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Scarlett Herron

Jessie Stapleton

Kate Thompson

WOMEN’S UNDER-17 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jess Fitzgerald

Aoife Kelly

Aoife Turner

WOMEN’S UNDER-16 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rebecca Devereux

Freya Healy

Hannah Healy

UNDER-15 GIRLS SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St., Limerick)

Ella Kelly (Tallaght Community School)

Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon)

FOOTBALL FOR ALL INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal)

Kevan O’Rourke (Amputee)

Dillon Sheridan (CP Football)

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Connolly (Derry City)

Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)

Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers)

AMATEUR INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stephen Chambers

Lee McColgan

Eoin Murphy