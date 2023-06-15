Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Evan Ferguson (file pic).
# Stars
Evan Ferguson and Katie McCabe among the big names nominated for FAI awards
Courtney Brosnan and Josh Cullen have also been recognised for stellar campaigns.
35 minutes ago

THE NOMINEES for the Football Association of Ireland awards have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony at The Mansion House on 20 June.

The choices take into account the players’ performances at international level from June 2022 to June 2023, while the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year encompasses only the 2022 season.

A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories as players were recognised in what was an especially successful 12 months for the Ireland senior women’s team, who qualified for the World Cup, as well as the Ireland U17s, who made it to the quarter-finals of the Euros.

The inductees for two additional awards — the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient — will be announced prior to the ceremony.

33rd FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES

SENIOR MEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Nathan Collins
Josh Cullen
Jayson Molumby

YOUNG MEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Evan Ferguson
Dara O’Shea
Michael Obafemi

SENIOR WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Courtney Brosnan
Katie McCabe
Louise Quinn

YOUNG WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Abbie Larkin
Heather Payne
Jess Ziu

INTERNATIONAL GOAL OF THE YEAR
WNT | Amber Barrett v Scotland
MNT | Nathan Collins v Ukraine
MNT | Michael Obafemi v Scotland

MEN’S UNDER-21 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Conor Coventry
Brian Maher
Will Smallbone

MEN’S UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sean Grehan
Ed McJannett
Alex Murphy

MEN’S UNDER-18 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sam Curtis
James McManus
Kevin Zefi

MEN’S UNDER-17 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Naj Razi
Luke Kehir
Ike Orazi

MEN’S UNDER-16 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Matthew Moore
Mason Melia
Luca Caillcoe

MEN’S UNDER-15 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rory Finneran
Ade Solanke
Michael Noonan

UNDER-18 SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow)
Brian Cunningham (Presentation College, Athenry)
Senan Mullen (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill)

WOMEN’S UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Scarlett Herron
Jessie Stapleton
Kate Thompson

WOMEN’S UNDER-17 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jess Fitzgerald
Aoife Kelly
Aoife Turner

WOMEN’S UNDER-16 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rebecca Devereux
Freya Healy
Hannah Healy

UNDER-15 GIRLS SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St., Limerick)
Ella Kelly (Tallaght Community School)
Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon)

FOOTBALL FOR ALL INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal)
Kevan O’Rourke (Amputee)
Dillon Sheridan (CP Football)

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mark Connolly (Derry City)
Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)
Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers)

AMATEUR INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Stephen Chambers
Lee McColgan
Eoin Murphy

The 42 Team
