Evan Ferguson and Katie McCabe among the big names nominated for FAI awards

THE NOMINEES for the Football Association of Ireland awards have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony at The Mansion House on 20 June.
The choices take into account the players’ performances at international level from June 2022 to June 2023, while the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year encompasses only the 2022 season.
A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories as players were recognised in what was an especially successful 12 months for the Ireland senior women’s team, who qualified for the World Cup, as well as the Ireland U17s, who made it to the quarter-finals of the Euros.
The inductees for two additional awards — the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient — will be announced prior to the ceremony.
33rd FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES
SENIOR MEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Nathan Collins
Josh Cullen
Jayson Molumby
YOUNG MEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Evan Ferguson
Dara O’Shea
Michael Obafemi
SENIOR WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Courtney Brosnan
Katie McCabe
Louise Quinn
YOUNG WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Abbie Larkin
Heather Payne
Jess Ziu
INTERNATIONAL GOAL OF THE YEAR
WNT | Amber Barrett v Scotland
MNT | Nathan Collins v Ukraine
MNT | Michael Obafemi v Scotland
MEN’S UNDER-21 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Conor Coventry
Brian Maher
Will Smallbone
MEN’S UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sean Grehan
Ed McJannett
Alex Murphy
MEN’S UNDER-18 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sam Curtis
James McManus
Kevin Zefi
MEN’S UNDER-17 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Naj Razi
Luke Kehir
Ike Orazi
MEN’S UNDER-16 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Matthew Moore
Mason Melia
Luca Caillcoe
MEN’S UNDER-15 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rory Finneran
Ade Solanke
Michael Noonan
UNDER-18 SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow)
Brian Cunningham (Presentation College, Athenry)
Senan Mullen (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill)
WOMEN’S UNDER-19 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Scarlett Herron
Jessie Stapleton
Kate Thompson
WOMEN’S UNDER-17 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jess Fitzgerald
Aoife Kelly
Aoife Turner
WOMEN’S UNDER-16 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rebecca Devereux
Freya Healy
Hannah Healy
UNDER-15 GIRLS SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St., Limerick)
Ella Kelly (Tallaght Community School)
Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon)
FOOTBALL FOR ALL INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal)
Kevan O’Rourke (Amputee)
Dillon Sheridan (CP Football)
SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mark Connolly (Derry City)
Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)
Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers)
AMATEUR INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Stephen Chambers
Lee McColgan
Eoin Murphy