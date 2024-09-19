Evan Ferguson 'needs to train at 100%' to return to form, says Brighton boss

BRIGHTON MANAGER FABIAN Hurzeler says Evan Ferguson will need time to get back to his previous form but insists he “needs to train at 100%” in order to progress.

The Republic of Ireland striker made his made his first start for Brighton since March in their 3-2 win against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. He played for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Danny Welbeck.

Advertisement

Ferguson underwent ankle surgery earlier this year which ruled him out of end of last season while also keeping him out of Ireland’s friendlies in June against Hungary and Portugal.

Hurzeler says the 19-year-old is showing signs of promise but will need to focus on regaining his fitness levels to reintegrate himself further into the team.

“I think we saw in some situations how good he can be,” the Seagulls boss told the club website.

“He had some shots in the first half, he worked hard against the ball. He can’t be on the level already that he wants to and like he was before in the Premier League in the prime of his individual performance.

“We will try to get him there, he needs to train at 100 per cent and he needs to use every training sessions to get as fit as possible and then I’m sure that he will help us.”