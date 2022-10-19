Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Evan Ferguson celebrates 18th birthday by signing first long-term pro contract

The Ireland U21 striker has committed his future to Brighton & Hove Albion.

1 hour ago 2,204 Views 0 Comments
Ferguson on the ball for the Ireland U21s recently.
Ferguson on the ball for the Ireland U21s recently.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND teenage striker Evan Ferguson has signed his first long-term professional contract, committing his future with Brighton & Hove Albion to June 2026.

On the day he turns 18, the Boys In Green U21 international put pen to paper on a new deal at the club he’s called home since joining from Bohemians in January 2021.

Ferguson made his Premier League debut earlier this year against Burnley, becoming the Seagulls’ youngest-ever Premier League player.

He bagged his first Brighton senior goal in the Carabao Cup in August, and has been lighting it up in the Premier League 2, coming in for high praise along the way.

“I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton,” first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I have only worked with him for a few weeks but is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress.”

Technical director David Weir added, of the Bettystown native:

“Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie