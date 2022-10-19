Evan Ferguson celebrates 18th birthday by signing first long-term pro contract

Ferguson on the ball for the Ireland U21s recently.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND teenage striker Evan Ferguson has signed his first long-term professional contract, committing his future with Brighton & Hove Albion to June 2026.

On the day he turns 18, the Boys In Green U21 international put pen to paper on a new deal at the club he’s called home since joining from Bohemians in January 2021.

Ferguson made his Premier League debut earlier this year against Burnley, becoming the Seagulls’ youngest-ever Premier League player.

He bagged his first Brighton senior goal in the Carabao Cup in August, and has been lighting it up in the Premier League 2, coming in for high praise along the way.

“I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton,” first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said.

“I have only worked with him for a few weeks but is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress.”

Technical director David Weir added, of the Bettystown native:

“Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”