'A young kid with a great work ethic': Brighton hail Ferguson as he sets club record

BRIGHTON CAPTAIN LEWIS Dunk said the best is yet to come from Evan Ferguson after the Meath teen became the youngest Premier League scorer in the club’s history.

Ferguson, 18, showed his strength to hold off William Saliba and a cool head to finish past Aaron Ramsdale in Brighton’s 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

“He showed where he’s at with the way he took the goal,” Dunk told the club’s official website afterwards.

“He’s down to earth, a young kid with a great work ethic who gives his all in training and who is going to keep improving.

“I’m buzzing for him and hopefully there is a lot more to come from him.”

Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi also hinted at what he hopes could be a bright future for the former Bohs man, namechecking him alongside a number of his team-mates.

“He’s a good player,” he told Sky Sports. “He has very big potential, like Sarmiento, like Encise, like Lamptey, like Billy Gilmour, Colwill.

“But they have to [have] the possibility to play, to grow up.”

For his part, the ‘buzzing’ Ferguson took his landmark moment and his place in the club’s history books in his stride.

“[The record] is not a bad thing!” he said as signed off on a year in which he also won his first senior Ireland cap under Stephen Kenny.

“Hopefully just keep going and look forward to the game on the third [against Everton] now, and hopefully I can try and get another.”