Match of the Day/BBC Ferguson's hat-trick against Newcastle was hailed by the Match of the Day pundits.
'I do see a hint of Haaland about him': MOTD panel rave about Evan Ferguson again
The Meath teenager is the fourth-youngest player ever to score a Premier League hat-trick.
48 minutes ago

NOT FOR THE first time this season, BBC’s Match of the Day pundits hailed Evan Ferguson on Saturday night — with presenter Gary Lineker declaring “I do see a hint of Haaland about him”.

On a day of Premier League trebles for Man City superstar Erling Haaland and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, Ireland’s Ferguson fired his first career hat-trick in Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle.

At 18 years and 318 days old, the Meath native becomes the fourth-youngest player ever to score a Premier League hat-trick following Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Chris Bart-Williams.

Lineker said: “I do see a hint of Haaland about him, in his stature and his movement and stuff like that, and his youth as well.”

Former Arsenal great Ian Wright added: “We done something on him last season against Everton when I first saw him, and he’s just getting better.”

Lineker agreed: “He’s got it.”

