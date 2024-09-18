'I know what his potential is . . . It’s important that he integrates in our style of play'

EVAN FERGUSON DOES not have a point to prove but must adapt to Brighton’s style of play under Fabian Hurzeler, the new manager has said ahead of tonight’s home Carabao Cup tie against Wolves.

The Ireland striker is in line to make his first start of the season for Brighton after appearing off the bench – having recovered from an ankle injury – against Ipswich in Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

“He doesn’t have to show me what he can do because I know what his potential is,” Hurzeler said. “I saw a lot of games of his already in the past when he played for Brighton.”

The manager added: “He’s a great finisher in the box. He has the whole package for a striker.

“It’s important that he integrates in our style of play, that he follows our principles. That’s the most important thing for me.

“He should do his work on the pitch in possession, out of possession. He should help the team and then he will have a great impact on our game for sure.”

Ferguson scored six goals in his first 12 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season.