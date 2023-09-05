Ferguson ruled out of France and Netherlands games through injury

INJURY HAS RULED Evan Ferguson out of Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

A tweet from the @IrelandFootball account stated, ‘After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches,’ robbing Ireland of their in-form striker for the visit to France on Thursday and Sunday’s game at home against The Netherlands.

Ferguson appeared to be moving slightly gingerly as he came off after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle on Saturday.

More to follow….