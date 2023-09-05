Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Evan Ferguson is out through injury.
# Heartbreak
Ferguson ruled out of France and Netherlands games through injury
Assessment by Ireland medical team revealed the grim news.
14 minutes ago

INJURY HAS RULED Evan Ferguson out of Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games. 

A tweet from the @IrelandFootball account stated, ‘After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches,’ robbing Ireland of their in-form striker for the visit to France on Thursday and Sunday’s game at home against The Netherlands. 

Ferguson appeared to be moving slightly gingerly as he came off after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle on Saturday. 

More to follow….

