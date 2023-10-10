'I'm ready to start' - Evan Ferguson primed for Ireland duty after injury

EVAN FERGUSON SAYS he is primed to lead the line for the Republic of Ireland in Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Greece.

The Brighton & Hove Albion striker was forced to withdraw from the last international window for the games against France and the Netherlands due to a patellar tendon injury that has caused him ongoing concern this year.

Ferguson had just scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United – becoming only the fourth teenager to do so in Premier League history – before that setback forced him to return to his club.

The 18-year-old has fully recovered and started the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the weekend, before being substituted on the hour mark. And he is adamant Ireland boss Stephen Kenny should have no qualms calling on him later this week.

“It was such a big window and I was looking forward to playing the two games. The injury held me back and I couldn’t do anything,” Ferguson said.

“I just went back to get into rehab and tried to get myself fit. I watched the two games, two good performances and I’m looking forward to the two games we have now.

“I’m sure the gaffer will pick the team he feels suits for the game. I feel like I’m alright and I’m ready to start so it should be all good.

“Playing regularly for club helps you to play international [football] and I feel comfortable with the lads here.”

Ferguson also explained how the knee issue that he has had to contend with is something that has helped him learn to manage his own body and injury-prevention methods.

“I think so, finding myself, the rhythm and what works for me. I’m in the gym every day doing bits to prevent injuries. It’s part and parcel of it.

“You see it in and around the training ground, everyone is in the gym before and after training, mostly before, trying to get bits done to prepare themselves for training. That’s part and parcel of it.”

The Brighton striker’s goals and performances since his emergence in the first team has seen him become one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League.

Legendary former strikers and current Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have tipped him to reach the very top, and he is already being discussed as the next €100 million transfer from the club following the sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

“There is a lot that goes on in the press and it’s all just talk. There is nothing I can control about that so I won’t let it affect me if I can’t control it,” he said.

“I think it’s just trying not to pay too much attention to it. Obviously, if you go on your phone you are going to see stuff, the positive and the negative, you are going to see it everywhere so it’s about trying to not concentrate on it.

“We have games coming thick and fast. It’s hard to concentrate on stuff when you have games coming every three or four days. You see stuff and it all is just media talk. You have to try to concentrate on what you can control.

While automatic qualification for Euro 2024 is now out of reach and a place in the play-offs is highly unlikely, confirmation of Ireland’s successful bid to co-host the championships in 2028 alongside Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England came

“I think it would be an unbelievable experience for anyone, any of the Irish boys in their hometown, their home country, I think it would be an unbelievable feeling to host it,” Ferguson added.