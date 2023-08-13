Advertisement
# evan almighty
'I love everything about him': MOTD sing Evan Ferguson's praises after flying start to the season
Ireland international impressed when he came off the bench in Brighton’s 4-1 win over Luton.
40 minutes ago

EVAN FERGUSON’S FLYING start to the new Premier League season drew high praise from the BBC Match of the Day panel — with Gary Lineker hinting that Spurs should consider the Ireland international to replace Harry Kane.

Ferguson turned heads when introduced for the final 12 minutes of Brighton’s 4-1 win over newcomers Luton Town, hitting the post with a magnificent effort before scoring in stoppage time to open his account for the new campaign.

His impressive cameo was highlighted on Saturday night by Lineker, who hailed the Meath native as a “natural goalscorer”, while pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer were also glowing in their praise:

Micah Richards: ”Ferguson’s going to be a real star. There’s something in his play, he’s so mature, the way he links up, the way he takes his chances.”

Gary Lineker: “The goals…”

MR: “Everything about him, I love.”

GL: “He’s a natural goalscorer.”

MR: ”He’s natural.”

Alan Shearer: ”Eighteen…”

MR: “Eighteen!”

GL: ”If you were Spurs now and you’ve got to replace Harry Kane, would you look at him?”

AS: ”I love everything about him — what I’ve seen in the hold-up play, his desire to get into the box, his strength. Very impressive.”

GL: “I shouldn’t say that – sorry, Brighton fans.”

Lineker also linked Ferguson to Spurs in a tweet earlier on Saturday afternoon.

“Evan Ferguson scores in Fergie time,” he wrote. “He’s a born goalscorer.

“If I was in charge of recruitment at @SpursOfficial I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement.

“Apologies to @OfficialBHAFC fans.”

The 42 Team
