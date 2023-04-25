Evan Ferguson to sign new long-term contract at Brighton

EVAN FERGUSON IS SET to sign another contract extension at Brighton, his second deal with the club in just over six months.

An official announcement is expected later today, and the news was first reported this morning by the Daily Telegraph in the UK.

Advertisement

Ferguson penned a professional contract running to 2026 when he turned 18 last October, and is now set to further extend that deal with improved terms. It’s understood this latest extension will add at least another two years to Ferguson’s deal with Brighton.

The renewal is both a reward for Ferguson’s breakout season and a means of Brighton protecting his transfer value, as the teenager has caught the attention of England’s top sides – most notably Manchester United - along with clubs from La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Brighton acknowledge that there are very few young talents across Europe as rare as Ferguson: his age belies both his goalscoring record and all-round game. Since breaking into the team on a regular basis since the mid-season break for the World Cup, Ferguson has scored seven goals across the Premier League and FA Cup, and provided another two assists.

He has also made his full, senior international debut for Ireland, scoring in his first start against Latvia last month.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi says Ferguson has an extremely high ceiling.

“In my work I have to make results but I have to help my players to improve, to progress”, said de Zerbi last month. “But I think we can achieve our target with Evan. I’m proud for him, I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player.”

Brighton yesterday announced a new deal for Irish U21 international Andrew Moran, who has signed on with the club until 2027.