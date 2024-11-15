Evan Ferguson: 'I don't watch the media anymore'

EVAN FERGUSON says he is trying his best to ignore “negative” media coverage about the Ireland team.

The young striker’s emergence has coincided with a difficult time in the national team’s history in which wins have proved hard to come by.

On Thursday, Ferguson scored his fourth and most significant goal from 17 appearances at international level.

The Nations League victory over Finland ensured Ireland claimed third place in their Nations League group and avoided automatic relegation.

Asked if their second win in three matches lessened the pressure on the team ahead of Sunday’s climactic clash with England, Ferguson replied: “I don’t watch the media anymore, but we just have to come in and try to win the games, whether we have the pressure or we don’t.

“I used to see [the media coverage] a bit, especially with Ireland. It’s a lot more negative than positive, so we just said we’ll stay away and come together as a team. Whatever anyone says, they don’t play football.

“It’s hard to turn off all media, but I think anyone looking at Irish football knows that all talk is negative about it. Even with the win [on Thursday night], I’d say there’ll be a lot of negative [opinions] about it. But you have to try and block it out and do your best.”

Ferguson arrived on the scene as a much-hyped teenager but has had some setbacks that have tempered his progress at Brighton.

The 20-year-old finished with six goals in his last two full Premier League campaigns, but competition for places at the Seagulls means he has only started one top-flight game this season and scored one goal.

On whether his views were reflective of the squad in general, Ferguson adds: “I’m not the only one that sees it. I’m sure you all see it yourselves. It’s not unknown to the Irish public that when it comes to football it’s always in a negative way.

“There is nothing really that stands out. It’s just more in general, I’d say. That’s the way it has been. And especially since I’ve been in, for nearly two years, it’s always been that way and stayed that way. So we need to try and turn it around — it comes with results.”

One of the most encouraging aspects of the Finland win was Ferguson’s link-up play with fellow attacker Sammie Szmodics.

The Meath native, who is set to make his first appearance at Wembley against England on Sunday, believes this partnership can prove equally fruitful in future.

“I think you can see with Sammie and stuff when we get the confidence and start getting a run of games in and winning games, I think everything will be good.

“Sammie has played in many positions. He is comfortable as a striker and dropping down, so he is easy to play with.”