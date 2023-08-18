Still far too early to be comparing Ferguson with Kane

WHEN TOTTENHAM FACE Man United on Saturday evening, both will be missing a player they would have loved in their team this season.

In an ideal world from Spurs’ perspective, they would have kept hold of Harry Kane.

As the club chairman Daniel Levy noted after confirmation of the Bayern Munich-bound striker’s recent departure: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer.”

And equally, the Red Devils wanted Kane but knew he was not a realistic target.

The feeling was seemingly mutual from the player’s point of view — multiple reports in the media cited United as Kane’s preferred destination amid a few prospective suitors.

However, Kane’s determination to get a deal over the line this summer coupled with Tottenham’s unwillingness to sell to a Premier League rival meant he had to settle for an alternative option in Bayern Munich.

United did end up spending a reported fee of €84 million on another striker, 20-year-old Dane, Rasmus Hojlund, from Atalanta.

However, a back injury has delayed his debut, with Marcus Rashford starting in the central striker role during Monday’s unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolves.

In Kane’s absence, for Tottenham, Richarlison was given the nod up front during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The Brazilian, however, didn’t really grasp his chance and still has only one Premier League goal to his name since joining from Everton last summer for a reported fee of €70 million including add-ons.

Consequently, both sides go into Saturday’s encounter looking a little bit short in the final third.

A potential solution to Tottenham’s problems has been suggested in recent days by more than one club legend.

After a certain highly touted Irish star scored in Brighton’s opening 4-1 win over Luton, former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted: “Evan Ferguson scores in Fergie time. He’s a born goalscorer. If I was in charge of recruitment at @SpursOfficial I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement. Apologies to @OfficialBHAFC fans.”

Lineker’s Match of the Day colleague Alan Shearer was equally impressed with the Seagulls starlet: “I love everything about him, what I’ve seen. The hold-up play, his desire to get into the box, his strength. Very impressive.”

Meanwhile, ex-Spurs star Teddy Sheringham was quoted as saying: “Ange (Postecoglu) definitely needs to add another striker to the team. Richarlison is not a number nine that is capable of replacing Harry Kane.

“He doesn’t score enough goals and he’s not a poacher — he does offer Tottenham other qualities but he’s definitely not a number nine. Tottenham need to get a striker into the club that can slot straight into the starting eleven and be the focal point of the team.”

While acknowledging Ferguson’s youth and the pressure that would come with such a move, Sheringham added: “I do think that [Ivan] Toney and Ferguson are the type of strikers that Tottenham needs to add. They are missing that focal point to spearhead the attack.”

Amid increased talk that a deal for Ferguson could break the British transfer record that has only just been set following Moises Caicedo’s €133 million move to Chelsea, Brighton CEO Paul Barber played down speculation regarding an imminent departure, suggesting the club hope to keep hold of the talented Irish teenager for “at least five years”.

Yet amid all this hoopla, a degree of caution is needed.

Ferguson only signed a new contract to keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2028 back in April.

It would certainly require an astronomical offer to prise the former Bohemians youngster away from the Seagulls (which would be very good news for the Dublin club who stand to gain many millions as they are contractually entitled to a portion of the sell-on fee).

But a sizeable transfer would be based on potential rather than what Ferguson has actually achieved in the game.

The Irish international has an impressive temperament judging by everything he has shown so far, but that would not necessarily make him immune to the type of pressure related to a hefty price tag that has burdened plenty of top players in the past.

It’s still questionable whether Spurs or any other team would be willing to take that gamble at present — Levy might instead prefer to spend the Kane money on a handful of players, as he did 10 years ago when Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid for a world-record fee of £85 million (€100 million).

It’s also important to note that as promising a talent as Ferguson is, he is still somewhat raw and far from the finished product.

While he is a big lad, like all players his age, physically he has plenty of development still to do, which is why Brighton are using him somewhat sparingly, starting him on the bench last Saturday.

He currently has seven Premier League goals to his name — only two more than another Brighton player once hailed as the future of Irish football who has since encountered significant setbacks, Aaron Connolly.

Ferguson certainly has the potential to be Ireland’s best Premier League striker since Robbie Keane, but fulfilling it is easier said than done.

Both the Irish youngster and Kane are physically imposing strikers with a tendency to link up play from deep and possessing clinical finishing ability, but Ferguson has done nowhere near enough in the game yet to be compared to a modern Premier League great and arguably Tottenham’s best-ever player.

Yesterday’s news that he is one of six nominees for the PFA Young Player of the Year award alongside names like Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka is a further indication of the incredible progress he has made in recent months.

But he must continue to show a strong mentality and ignore the latest waves of hype coming his way.

Five more years at a good Premier League club in Brighton might be exactly what he needs to become a truly top player.

Following that advice would take him up to the age of 23, which is when most footballers only begin to fully realise their potential.

Upcoming fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated otherwise):

Friday

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United (19.45)

Saturday

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Wolves v Brighton

Tottenham v Man United (17.30)

Man City v Newcastle (20.00)

Sunday

Aston Villa v Everton (14.00)

West Ham v Chelsea (!6.30)

Monday

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20.00)