Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Evan Fournier stars on debut for New York Knicks as side secure double OT win

There were also wins for the Hornets, 76ers and Bulls.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 7:50 AM
29 minutes ago 241 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5580262
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

DEBUTANT EVAN FOURNIER scored 32 points for the New York Knicks against his former team the Boston Celtics including a go-ahead three-pointer in their 138-134 double overtime win.

Fournier’s 26-foot shot put the Knicks in front in their opening game of the season with 56.1 seconds left in the second extended period, while Derrick Rose sealed the victory.

Julius Randle topped New York’s scorers with 35 while Jaylen Brown hit 46 for the Celtics assisted by 20 from Jayson Tatum, whose missed jumpshot at the end of the first period of overtime proved costly.

The Charlotte Hornets put 24 points on the board without reply in the third quarter as they came from behind to beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122.

LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, including seven three-pointers, while Gordon Hayward added 27 in the victory.

The Philadelphia 76ers were without Ben Simmons for their trip to New Orleans but overcame a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans 117-97 with Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz scoring 22.

Zach LaVine scored 34 to help the Chicago Bulls to a 94-88 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Washington Wizards swept past the Toronto Raptors 98-83 and Ja Morant scored 37 to help the Memphis Grizzlies to a 132-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 124-106 win over the Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs saw off the Orlando Magic 123-97 and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-86.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets edged out the Phoenix Suns 110-98 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-121.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie