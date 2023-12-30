Drogheda benefit from American link as Weir signs for Walsall but stays on loan

EVAN WEIR HAS agreed an 18-month contract with Walsall but will remain with Drogheda United on loan for the first six months of the upcoming League of Ireland season.

The 21-year-old will link up with the League Two club ahead of the 2024/25 EFL campaign in what is an indication of how the two clubs will operate under the ownership of American investment firm, Trivela Group.

They took charge of the Louth outfit in November having purchased Walsall in 2022.

Weir, a versatile defender, has already made 56 appearances for the Drogs and manager Kevin Doherty has admitted the partnership with Walsall prevented rivals in the Premier Division enticing him away.

“Evan had quite a bit of attention this offseason, there were a lot of clubs after him here around the league,” Doherty said.

“It’s a massive opportunity for him but it’s great for us as well. I didn’t want to see him playing against us, and he’ll be here in a Drogheda shirt for nearly two thirds of the season.”

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Sligo Rovers have signed midfielder Connor Malley from Dundalk.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper at the Showgrounds and head coach John Russell hailed the arrival of a player he hopes can inspire the Bit O’Red.

“He’s a marquee signing for us. He’s a player I’ve been very impressed since he came into the league last year.

“He’s a player that transform our midfield in terms of creativity, carries the ball well, goes past players, can score goals, can assist, and I think he’ll fit in with our style of play.

“He works hard for the team, a box to box midfielder, I think he’s excited about coming to Sligo and playing in our system and our style, and I’m looking forward to what he can bring to our team next year.”