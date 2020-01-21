Murphy hits Championship form with silver, McMahon takes U17 gold in Melbourne

ANNALISE MURPHY BUILT up form ahead of next month’s World Championships with a superb silver medal-winning performance in the Laser Radial race at Sail Melbourne today.

The Dubliner challenged for podium positions consistently throughout the eight-race schedule and finished second only to 2016 Olympic champion Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands.

Ireland have secured a Laser Radial place at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Murphy must win an Irish trial over three races this spring to earn the helm.

Before those races in Palma, Genoa and Hyeres she will compete at next month’s World Championships, also in Melbourne, from 21 February.

Ireland’s Aoife Hopkins and Aisling Keller finished 24th and 27th respectively today.

However, in the U17 event, Eve McMahon sailed to a gold medal.

The 16-year-old improved as the race schedule wore on, finishing strong to wind up 14th overall in the Silver Fleet race and see off competition from Russian rival Alexandra Lukoyanova.